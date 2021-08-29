Letter: The difference between a political party and a cult

Recently, the Democratic governor of New York announced his resignation. He had been credibly accused of sexual misconduct, but had steadfastly maintained his innocence. His resignation came as he concluded that he had totally lost the support of key members of his political party.

These "key members" of the Democratic Party acted in good faith to demonstrate that they do not tolerate such behavior in their ranks, and that public servants, like Caesar's wife, should remain above reproach.

In stark contrast, the once proud Republican Party has become subservient to a man who not only has been accused of sexual misconduct, but actually bragged about his exploits on widely distributed videotapes. Moreover, he paid hush money to a porn star with whom he had a sexual encounter while his wife was pregnant with his child. Unlike their Democrat Party counterparts, most leaders of the GOP have not only utterly failed to condemn that behavior, they have, by their silence, condoned it.

This is not the way that leadership of a major political party responds. Rather, it is the hallmark of a cult. A political party adheres to its guiding principles, not to the adoration of a single person.