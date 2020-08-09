Letter: The duty of the president

In his July 27, 2020 newsletter Morgan Griffith states that national defense is among the highest priorities of the federal government and because of this, he is on-board with a Trump administration concept that our forces stationed in Germany should be reduced by about one-third. Sure enough, days later President Trump announced the withdrawal of 12,500 troops from Germany sparking outrage from Democrats and Republicans—but not Mr. Griffith who seems to have had inside information.
Mr. Griffith went on to say that he thought the withdrawn troops should be stationed in Poland, a move that makes no strategic sense. I understand that Donald Trump is mad at Angela Merkel and would like to reward the friendlier authoritarian government of Poland, but this is not a move in the long range interests of the US. The sophisticated infrastructure established in Germany allows us to respond quickly to problems that might arise in Europe and in the Middle East and Africa. Rather than save money, as Mr. Griffith postulates, it would be expensive to start over in Poland and would not help protect our wider interests in the world. Germany can and should contribute more to NATO, but downgrading our presence in Germany and subsidizing Poland because Mr. Trump is having another hissy fit is not in the interests of the nation.
Keeping the American people safe is the primary duty of the President and of our elected officials in Congress. National defense is one component of that broader responsibility, and in this regard, Mr. Trump and his Republican enablers, including Morgan Griffith, have been AWOL. If both Trump and Griffith were genuinely interested in keeping the American people safe, they would have been spending more time combatting the spread of Covid-19 and in mitigating the pandemic’s horrible economic consequences. Griffith’s July 20 newsletter epitomizes the administration’s failure. In this newsletter, Mr. Griffith celebrates a July 14 Trump initiative to ramp up testing in nursing homes. While this is welcome, it is like shutting the barn door after the horse has gone. It is six months too late.
NANCY LIEBRECHT
FRIES
