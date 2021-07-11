 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The elderly and physically challenged are ignored
0 comments

Letter: The elderly and physically challenged are ignored

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I wholeheartedly agree with E. Duane Howard's opinion stating that Amtrak needs to provide seating on their platform ("Why no seating at Amtrak platform?," July 2). Up until a couple of years ago I wouldn't of cared either way. My body and I have long divorced, but unfortunately, I am stuck with it. I find standing and sitting for long periods of time painful and have to keep moving around so that my body doesn't lock up on me. Seating for the elderly and disabled would be nice while waiting to take Amtrak.

Everywhere you go, the disabled get a space of their own to park their vehicle. Yet we ignore our elderly and physically challenged. Go figure.

Mark Petersen, Roanoke

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Truth and consequences

Vladimir Lenin, and his Bolsheviks, used chaos, mob violence, and lawlessness to overthrow Czar Nicholas II of Russia in 1917. They called it …

Letters

Letter: Trust broken in Pulaski

Mr. Administrator, Ms. Zoning Administrator, board of zoning appeals, county attorney, etc. for the aroma of horses, goats, and their freshly …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert