Letter: The elderly and physically challenged are ignored

I wholeheartedly agree with E. Duane Howard's opinion stating that Amtrak needs to provide seating on their platform ("Why no seating at Amtrak platform?," July 2). Up until a couple of years ago I wouldn't of cared either way. My body and I have long divorced, but unfortunately, I am stuck with it. I find standing and sitting for long periods of time painful and have to keep moving around so that my body doesn't lock up on me. Seating for the elderly and disabled would be nice while waiting to take Amtrak.