Letter: The elderly are suffering

Judith Graham’s article entitled “A resilience to trauma” in your Oct. 31 edition honestly speaks about the strengths of our elderly. They are vulnerable on the outside but tough as nails on the inside. They are individuals who have loved, sacrificed and fought immense battles throughout their lives. They have survived hardships, sadness, and sustained their families through these times. Yet, because of COVID-19, they have suffered the ultimate in disrespect of our nation because they are old.

Some of our nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hospices and medical professionals have tagged them as unworthy of living and because of this they have lost their lives. Some of the same facilities have tagged them as unworthy of love and have kept them in bondage not allowing them to have visits from their families and friends. This has, also, subjected them to abuse, neglect, depression and unwarranted loneliness.

Instead of being concerned with their suffering because of COVID-19, many of our politicians have ran at full speed to pass laws that prevent any of these facilities from being sued. AND the elderly are still suffering, see Facebook’s Caregivers for Compromise:

Remember how Hitler treated the elderly.

Mazie Green, Covington