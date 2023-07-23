The evolution of ‘honor’

Here is a report in today’s Roanoke Times (“UVa revises 181-year-old honor code to be more ‘proportional,’” July 11) about a new policy at the University of Virginia concerning their “honor code.” They recognize that honor has “evolved.” There are various degrees of lying, cheating and stealing, and sometimes it becomes necessary. As in “he’s an honest man; he only lies when he thinks it’s necessary.”