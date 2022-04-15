 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The funnies cut to the chase

Today [April 11] I was reading through The Roanoke Times and came to an article on page B7 titled "Physicists caught off guard by particle weight." In reading the entire article, I was trying to wrap my head around "It's not just something is wrong, it literally means something fundamental in our understanding of nature is wrong," to, "Anyone who has not been deeply troubled by quantum mechanics has not understood it."

I then turned the page and instantly found the following comment from the cartoon "Speed Bumps," very comforting and easy on the brain: "I don't want a story that helps kids make sense of the world — I want a world that lets kids just enjoy a nonsense story."

James Lisle, Roanoke 

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A matter of opinion

I disagree with the letter printed on April 7 titled “Newspaper Could Do a Better Job.” Dan Casey, Betsy Biesenbach and Leonard Pitts are my f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert