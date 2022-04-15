Letter: The funnies cut to the chase

Today [April 11] I was reading through The Roanoke Times and came to an article on page B7 titled "Physicists caught off guard by particle weight." In reading the entire article, I was trying to wrap my head around "It's not just something is wrong, it literally means something fundamental in our understanding of nature is wrong," to, "Anyone who has not been deeply troubled by quantum mechanics has not understood it."
I then turned the page and instantly found the following comment from the cartoon "Speed Bumps," very comforting and easy on the brain: "I don't want a story that helps kids make sense of the world — I want a world that lets kids just enjoy a nonsense story."
James Lisle, Roanoke