Letter: The good of Biden's presidency
Many people are very glad that Donald Trump is no longer the president, and that Biden has continued and expanded Trump’s “Warp-Speed” vaccine development program.

Our country does seem to be coming back to life, and we are all very thankful and happy for that.

Now, we ask the “progressives” out there who voted for Biden to think carefully, list and explain other positive effects his many “executive-orders” and other programs he has proposed will help to make America a better, greater, and safer nation.

Trump supporters can see only that we are now in far more debt, and with many more serious and dangerous problems than we were facing prior to January 2021.

There is an old and truthful saying in life, “it’s the results that count.” Much of the rest is little more than wishes and “hot-air”!

Before the “Wuhan Pandemic” and lock-downs hit us, it would be impossible for any thinking, logical person to argue that Trump’s economic and pro-America agenda was not working to lift the great majority of us up to a more prosperous life.

That is a fact, and it was the reason over 74 million of us voted for him last year.

Frank Ellis, Roanoke

 

