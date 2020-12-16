Letter: The government's right to protect public health

To Cal Thomas and others who think as he does as he exhorted in his column printed in the Dec. 3rd Roanoke Times ("Worship the state, or else"):

You have created a big to-do about the efforts of governments to fight the coronavirus on behalf of all the people by regulating the gathering of religious worshippers as they have regulated other 'gathering places.'

The rules prohibiting or regulating public assemblies have nothing to do with religion. THEY HAVE EVERYTHING TO DO WITH PUBLIC HEALTH. What you are saying is “It's my life, and if I choose to risk it by gathering together with fellow believers that is my constitutional right.”

But it is the government's right to protect the public health. Sometimes that has to take precedent over everything else. It isn't just your “constitutional right” that is involved. If you go to a gathering of people and unknowingly pick up the virus and then go home and spread it to others with whom you come into contact you are needlessly endangering innocent people.

If you don't think the government has a right to regulate the gathering of people during a pandemic, then you must believe that we should throw open the movie theaters, the bars and all the other “gathering places” and let the virus take its toll freely. Is that really what you want?