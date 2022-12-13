Letter: The high cost of three hots and a cot

As is now oft reported, the public and certainly Congress have become immune to the increase in numbers and horrors of mass shootings. The 19-year-old killer in the Buffalo massacre was sentenced last month to life in prison without parole. It has been determined that his actions did not stem from any mental illness. So let’s look at his punishment for this heinous crime.

He will now be fed, clothed, housed, will receive free medical care, free TV including cable, library and physical fitness activities. He will pay no taxes. On the downside for him, he won’t be allowed to go off-site and play. I don’t see the deterrent here for any would-be bad actors. We should harken back to the "Cool Hand Luke" chain gang days requiring brutal crime prisoners to perform six 10-hour days of strenuous work on city or state work projects.

I checked a Bureau of Prisons report that estimates the annual cost of providing the aforementioned benefits for prisoners is $35,347. If the Buffalo murderer lives to the age of 69, his 50 years of incarceration will cost you and I, the taxpayers, $1,767,350. For a single prisoner! Obviously this math can be extended out but that’s an exercise for someone else. I’m getting a headache just thinking about this entire matter.

Jerry Darrell, Lexington