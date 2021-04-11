Letter: The Hospital Restaurant

There’s a restaurant in town called the Hospital. I thought I’d give it a try.

Once at my table the waitress asked where I worked and wanted to see insurance cards.

“What” I thought? I asked for a menu, but she said my employment and insurance would determine which menu I would get.

It turns out a cup of coffee for one person might be $1 or it might be a $1,000 for someone else. “It all depends” she said.

“Depends on what” I asked. “It just depends” she said.

I noticed there were no prices on the menu. The waitress said they have no idea what they are going to charge until you are finished eating.

All she knew is that they would charge whatever they thought they would get away with, or however much you had.

I laughed, assuming she was joking.

I settled for the special that day called ‘Your money or your life’ chicken sandwich and a ‘For Profit’ ice tea with no refills. Before getting my food I had to sign a number of legal papers saying I had been informed I might die from their food, but they still had to be paid. This place is hilarious I thought, thinking it was all a joke.