 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: "The House by the Side of the Road"
0 comments

Letter: "The House by the Side of the Road"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Last night I was reading One Hundred and One Famous Poems by famous poets when I came across this one "The House by the Side of the Road," by Sam Foss, born in 1858, died 1911. I thought in "our difficult times" of so much hatred, unrest, division, and on and on it really spoke to the situation. It is too long to print the entire poem, but the last paragraph says: "Let me live in my house by the side of the road... It's here the race of men go by. They are good, they are bad, they are weak, they are strong, Wise, foolish--so am I; Then why should I sit in the scorner's seas, Or hurl the cynic's ban? Let me live in my house by the side of the road And be a friend to man."

What a wonderful world we would have if we could all be "a friend to man."

Melinda Setzer, Roanoke

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: American Dynasty

With a brand-new political season, there’s a bumper-crop of new signage. One of these caught my eye and I checked it out on Amazon. It says: “…

Letters

Letter: Wake up voters

This President is a threat to our representative democracy! ALARM BELL: On Wednesday, September 23, President Trump said when pressed again ab…

Letters

Letter: An empty promise

I give credit to Dr. Cameron Webb for saying he will ".. stand up to any party leader when they are wrong" - it is a bold statement, but I thi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert