Letter: "The House by the Side of the Road"

Last night I was reading One Hundred and One Famous Poems by famous poets when I came across this one "The House by the Side of the Road," by Sam Foss, born in 1858, died 1911. I thought in "our difficult times" of so much hatred, unrest, division, and on and on it really spoke to the situation. It is too long to print the entire poem, but the last paragraph says: "Let me live in my house by the side of the road... It's here the race of men go by. They are good, they are bad, they are weak, they are strong, Wise, foolish--so am I; Then why should I sit in the scorner's seas, Or hurl the cynic's ban? Let me live in my house by the side of the road And be a friend to man."