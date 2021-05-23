Letter: The importance of a girl’s education

After over a year of living in a pandemic, the United States is beginning to develop hope due to the efficient distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The United States was arguably the most well-equipped with funds and resources in the world to combat the COVID-19 pandemic yet has lost over 550,000 lives as of March 2021.

COVID-19 has presented even more of a variety of problems in impoverished countries. Their lack of resources and lack of ability to social distance and follow the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has been extremely consequential.

On top of being consumed by a deadly disease, impoverished countries have seen nearly 743,000,000 adolescent girls being forced out of schools along with the 132,000,000 of girls already out of school. Additionally, 12,000,000 girls under the age of 18 get married annually and between 2020 and 2025, 2,500,000 more will be at risk of child marriage.

As the most powerful nation on earth, we not only have the ability but the moral obligation to assist impoverished countries in this crisis.

The bipartisan Girls LEAD Act introduced on June 2, 2020 will enforce measures to increase young women’s’ education and involvement in the government.