Letter: The irony

As evidence that irony is dead in America, I submit the commentary by Don Vineyard and the letter by Donnie Lee Frazier in the Jan. 19 Roanoke Times. Mr. Vineyard argues that Bob Good should resign because of his objection to the certification of Electoral College votes, and Mr. Frazier similarly argues that Morgan Griffith should resign because he also is one of the "infamous 140."

Neither Mr. Vineyard or Mr. Frazier seem aware of the deep irony of their arguments. The irony is that they are doing the same thing they condemn in Good and Griffith; that is, they propose to reverse the results of the November election by non-electoral means. As a lifelong Democrat living in Salem, I find the suggestion that Morgan Griffith resign particularly ironic since my party failed to put up a candidate to oppose Griffith last November.

The answer for elected officials, as always, is the next election. We the voters will have our opportunity to assess the actions of Good and Griffith in 2022, all the voters, not just Democrats like myself and Mr. Vineyard.

Charles Ross, Salem