Letter: The left tries to bring socialism to our lives
Letter: The left tries to bring socialism to our lives

The left, the wrong side side of politics, keeps trying to bring socialism into our lives. Not going to happen in my lifetime! Why, most of us remember the USSR and what the four letters stood for, the third letter and what it stood for socialist. That's short of what the left is trying to ram down our throats, plain and simple, it's communism, controlling all Americans the way the government wants to act. They say when we eat, go to work and time off and vacations.

That's not the way our fore fathers wanted Americans to be. It's like I've said before, the left is dead wrong in what they do and say. That's why I call the left, the wrong side of politics. They lie as much as they can. Look at Biden and Elizabeth Warren. They're two that just can't seem to tell the truth about anything. Biden has no idea which way is up or down, let alone the left and right direction to go. If Biden is elected, America is in deep trouble. Enough said for now!

ERNIE HILLIKER

ROANOKE

