Letter: The lost turkey

The lost turkey

Way back when, on Thanksgiving day before cell phones, when there were no grocery stores or restaurants opened on holidays, we lost the turkey. My grandparents, both my Mom and Dad’s parents came up for Thanksgiving Day from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The turkey was cooked in North Carolina, and they brought it with them. Once they arrived everybody started cooking potatoes and oyster dressing in all the normal Thanksgiving stuff. Then we started looking for the turkey, all over the kitchen, the house and the car, nowhere to be found. How could they have left a turkey in North Carolina? Knowing that Winston-Salem was two hours to get there, and two hours back the manfolk and some of the kids jumped in the car and headed off to find the turkey.

As my mom and my grandmothers worked in the kitchen, we noticed the cat was clawing at a bag beside the trash can.

Yes, there was a turkey wrapped in aluminum foil and placed in a paper bag.

The menfolk had been gone about an hour, Mom figured they were close to Martinsville, my mama called the police in Martinsville and told them that there was a family emergency and could they look for their car and have them call home. Five minutes later the phone rang.