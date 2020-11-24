 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The lost turkey
1 comment

Letter: The lost turkey

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

The lost turkey

Way back when, on Thanksgiving day before cell phones, when there were no grocery stores or restaurants opened on holidays, we lost the turkey. My grandparents, both my Mom and Dad’s parents came up for Thanksgiving Day from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The turkey was cooked in North Carolina, and they brought it with them. Once they arrived everybody started cooking potatoes and oyster dressing in all the normal Thanksgiving stuff. Then we started looking for the turkey, all over the kitchen, the house and the car, nowhere to be found. How could they have left a turkey in North Carolina? Knowing that Winston-Salem was two hours to get there, and two hours back the manfolk and some of the kids jumped in the car and headed off to find the turkey.

As my mom and my grandmothers worked in the kitchen, we noticed the cat was clawing at a bag beside the trash can.

Yes, there was a turkey wrapped in aluminum foil and placed in a paper bag.

The menfolk had been gone about an hour, Mom figured they were close to Martinsville, my mama called the police in Martinsville and told them that there was a family emergency and could they look for their car and have them call home. Five minutes later the phone rang.

It was Dad! We told him we found the turkey they returned within an hour and that’s when the snow started. We had to hurry up and eat and my grandparents had to get out of town before they got snowed in.

What I wouldn’t give to have that Thanksgiving Day one more time.

On another note, we didn’t even get sick by eating a turkey that had been laying around for at least seven hours.

Cathy Stevens Waldron, Roanoke

1 comment

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Voters screwed up

Looks like the voters have screwed up again! You voted for the second worse liar in the nation's history. Remember your actions have severe re…

Letters

Letter: Promises not kept

Margaret Love ("Don't blame Trump for virus," Nov. 11 letter) claimed "President Trump has made good on every single promise that he told the …

Letters

Letter: Shatter the denial

Words cannot describe the horror of the high percentage of Americans that use the low percentage of Americans that die from COVID to deny that…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert