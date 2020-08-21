 Skip to main content
Letter: The mask issue...
So let's consider your "rights" not to wear a mask. The "right" not to be forced to wear a mask "so someone else can feel better." The "right" to assemble with like minded "mask free" individuals. Indeed, that's what makes us all individuals. 

I would just like to know, What responsibilities go along with these "rights"? For example, we have the right to vote for our representatives in government. We also also have the responsibility to exercise that right and vote.

We have the "right" to own and drive an automobile. We also have the responsibility to obey traffic rules and avoid reckless driving and driving while impaired. Who benefits from one's taking on these responsibilities? Others, the community at large, simply you and me.

So while you are willing to evaluate your chances of getting the virus, to roll the dice, so to speak, we the people, such as market place cashiers, your co-workers, your parents and other family members, do NOT wish to join you as "you roll the dice."

Are you willing to silently suffer the consequences of your actions/decisions, such as the young lady about to lose a lung? Do you still have the "right" to assistance from first responders if you get ill? To the "right" to occupy a critically needed bed in ICU for basically the result of a self inflicted illness?

So, please, shout out your "responsibilities" with voices as loud and clear, with equal vigor, as you champion your "rights" not to wear a mask, not to help the community's effort to flatten the curve, etc.

I don't believe the "Make America Great Again" included this nation's upswing in the total number of cases and number of deaths. This is not an area we should lead in, yet we do. It's time for individual selfish behavior to end, acting responsibly to kick in.

ED WENNERSTROM

MONTVALE

