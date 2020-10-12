Letter: The mask

Who would have thought a nine by thirteen inch piece of material would cause such a controversy, to mask or not to mask seems to be the question?

But it is not a question, nor should it be a political statement. This is the truth, requests, laws and rules are put into place for our protection. Seatbelts came about so that when we were in an accident we did not fly through the window. We have a motto, click-it or ticket. Stop at a red light or stop sign, so you do not hit someone and give the right of way. I have recently seen many people who seem to delight in running red lights, maybe they are also the people who do not wear masks. Wear a seatbelt in a plane, don’t smoke onboard, no firearms, no knives, no hostages. We comply to those rules, though some people begrudgingly.

Look both ways when you cross the road. Wear a coat in the winter. Do not pick your nose. I could go on and on about rules and suggestions that help to keep you safe and alive. But someone tells you that you should wear a mask and you think someone told you to jump off a bridge, play in traffic or run naked through the streets.