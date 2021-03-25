Letter: The Morgan Griffith I know

I have been shocked at the vitriol being spewed about Morgan Griffith. Let me tell you a little bit about the Morgan I know. I have had the honor and pleasure of knowing Morgan since 1983 when he was fresh out of law school and was clerking under an attorney where I worked. He was eager to learn, was a whiz at anything history, and we all knew that at some point he wanted to get into politics. I always felt that Morgan was too honest to do that but he loved this country (and still does). I recently spoke with someone who told me “Morgan is the only politician I know that Washington has not changed!” Unfortunately, I no longer live in his voting district, but I continue to support him in any way I can.
In 1986, Morgan was in private practice and I had the honor of working for him for several years. He was compassionate to clients and worked extremely hard for their benefit.
Morgan is married and has a delightful family. He has always had time to answer questions, and I am proud to call him a friend.
Why don’t some of you take a moment to get to know the Morgan that I know. I doubt it will change your political minds, but it might give you a different perspective on him.
Maggie Drewry, Daleville