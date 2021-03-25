Letter: The Morgan Griffith I know

I have been shocked at the vitriol being spewed about Morgan Griffith. Let me tell you a little bit about the Morgan I know. I have had the honor and pleasure of knowing Morgan since 1983 when he was fresh out of law school and was clerking under an attorney where I worked. He was eager to learn, was a whiz at anything history, and we all knew that at some point he wanted to get into politics. I always felt that Morgan was too honest to do that but he loved this country (and still does). I recently spoke with someone who told me “Morgan is the only politician I know that Washington has not changed!” Unfortunately, I no longer live in his voting district, but I continue to support him in any way I can.