 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Morgan Griffith I know
1 comment

Letter: The Morgan Griffith I know

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

I have been shocked at the vitriol being spewed about Morgan Griffith. Let me tell you a little bit about the Morgan I know. I have had the honor and pleasure of knowing Morgan since 1983 when he was fresh out of law school and was clerking under an attorney where I worked. He was eager to learn, was a whiz at anything history, and we all knew that at some point he wanted to get into politics. I always felt that Morgan was too honest to do that but he loved this country (and still does). I recently spoke with someone who told me “Morgan is the only politician I know that Washington has not changed!” Unfortunately, I no longer live in his voting district, but I continue to support him in any way I can.

In 1986, Morgan was in private practice and I had the honor of working for him for several years. He was compassionate to clients and worked extremely hard for their benefit.

Morgan is married and has a delightful family. He has always had time to answer questions, and I am proud to call him a friend.

Why don’t some of you take a moment to get to know the Morgan that I know. I doubt it will change your political minds, but it might give you a different perspective on him.

Maggie Drewry, Daleville

 

1 comment

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Bad wind

The Rocky Forge wind project promises to be clean energy that is good for the environment. It reminds me of what we went through in Vermont, w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert