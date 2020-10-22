Letter: The most important election

A persuasive argument can be made for the election of 1860 being the most important in the nation’s history when a Republican from Illinois was elected president of the United States. Abraham Lincoln, through skillful, oftentimes raucous prizefight quality debates, had emerged as the Republican candidate.

The issue of slavery had split the Democrat Party into many factions. When Stephen Douglas was nominated at the Northern Democrat convention, delegates from the South walked out. The division led to John Breckenridge, Douglas, and John Bell all on the ballot opposing Lincoln.

Lincoln won the Northern states plus California and Oregon. Of 996 counties in the South he won just two. Lincoln won less than 40% of the popular vote, but he won the Electoral College decisively with 180 Electoral Votes.

Had Lincoln lost, the Emancipation Proclamation of 1862, which changed the course of history, would not have been written. Pause to contemplate that fact.