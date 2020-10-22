Letter: The most important election

A persuasive argument can be made for the election of 1860 being the most important in the nation’s history when a Republican from Illinois was elected president of the United States. Abraham Lincoln, through skillful, oftentimes raucous prizefight quality debates, had emerged as the Republican candidate.
The issue of slavery had split the Democrat Party into many factions. When Stephen Douglas was nominated at the Northern Democrat convention, delegates from the South walked out. The division led to John Breckenridge, Douglas, and John Bell all on the ballot opposing Lincoln.
Lincoln won the Northern states plus California and Oregon. Of 996 counties in the South he won just two. Lincoln won less than 40% of the popular vote, but he won the Electoral College decisively with 180 Electoral Votes.
Had Lincoln lost, the Emancipation Proclamation of 1862, which changed the course of history, would not have been written. Pause to contemplate that fact.
In just a few days the country will decide who the next president will be. There are some similarities to 1860 with the Democrats split into many factions from the traditional moderates all the way to radical socialists. They will not be running three people as happened in 1860. On the Republican side are the traditional Republican values going all the way back to 1860.
At stake is whether we continue on a constitutional path from which our Republic’s greatness derives; or lurch left onto a destructive Socialist path which has repeatedly failed the test of time. Socialism created the Soviet Union, and it collapsed back into Russia where elections are rigged, and the Dachas are for the elite. The worker has no say whatsoever. They make great rockets but can’t make a toaster and get it to market.
Elections are about policy differences, not personality differences. Elections are about the future, not the past. This election is likely second only to the election of 1860 in importance. Who do you want in your corner promoting your interests? The radical left of Biden – Harris? Or the outspoken, unapologetic, USA first Trump – Pence team? That’s the choice given us.
PAUL BOYENGA
DALEVILLE
