Letter: The myopic unity of Democrats

Many Americans are underwhelmed by Biden’s search for unity and attempt to govern while in office!
For starters, our president has accepted and endorsed the Pelosi/Schumer “second go” at impeaching Trump, who is no longer POTUS, but a private citizen. This attempt reminds Mark Steyn, a humorist, and author born in England, of the “resurrection” of Lord Cromwell, after being beheaded in 1540, to stand trial again. His head was mounted on a pike, and the questioning began!
Now Democrats and their social media platforms, are not only censoring free speech, but anything detrimental to Biden, or his family, even when factually provable. A FISA Judge refused to bring charges against Kevin Clinesmith, an FBI attorney who falsified documents to gain FISA approval to spy on Trump. But, while Trump was in office, they refused to drop charges against his own advisers, Flynn and Papadopoulos, for the same “crime." Talk about a two-tiered justice system—one for Democrats, another for conservatives.
Democrats are now having another “conversation” about purging conservative talk that disagrees with theirs. They would start with anyone who openly supported Trump in the media, and move to any citizen that their “Speech Police” might hear. They hope to set up propagandized, Re-Education Centers, where conservatives can get their thinking straight. It’s the Marxist approach used in China, by Chairman Mao. They will probably use President XI’s little Red Book, this time around.
After celebrities, employees will be sent from corporations which have been “culture cancelled” and threatened with product boycott. This tactic is being used now by Democrats.
As POTUS, Biden has already issued 27 executive orders, with more to come. That’s three times as many as Obama, in second place. It’s an attempt to erase everything Trump accomplished, by fiat rather than legislating through Congress. That’s a slap in the face to his predecessor, whom he barely beat, with no mandate at all.
Unity, none at all. It’s just payback for Trump haters, with no regard for 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump.
Phillip W. Unger, Daleville