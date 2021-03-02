Letter: The myopic unity of Democrats

Many Americans are underwhelmed by Biden’s search for unity and attempt to govern while in office!

For starters, our president has accepted and endorsed the Pelosi/Schumer “second go” at impeaching Trump, who is no longer POTUS, but a private citizen. This attempt reminds Mark Steyn, a humorist, and author born in England, of the “resurrection” of Lord Cromwell, after being beheaded in 1540, to stand trial again. His head was mounted on a pike, and the questioning began!

Now Democrats and their social media platforms, are not only censoring free speech, but anything detrimental to Biden, or his family, even when factually provable. A FISA Judge refused to bring charges against Kevin Clinesmith, an FBI attorney who falsified documents to gain FISA approval to spy on Trump. But, while Trump was in office, they refused to drop charges against his own advisers, Flynn and Papadopoulos, for the same “crime." Talk about a two-tiered justice system—one for Democrats, another for conservatives.