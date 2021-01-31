Letter: The need for a universal basic income

In many ways, the Covid-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for social and economic trends that have been going on for years only to be accelerated within the past year. One of those trends is questioning what role the government should play in providing people with supplemented income when no other sources of income are available. For years, progressives have floated the idea of universal basic income to combat the jobs lost to outsourcing and automation and was one of the main platforms in Democratic candidate Andy Yang’s presidential run. When the job market is strong, the idea of universal income loses popularity, but when unemployment claims are going up by hundreds of thousands a week, suddenly the idea of universal basic starts to make more sense.