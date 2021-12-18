Letter: The only way to ‘protect’ children from ideas in books is to ban all books

As a teacher of high school English for 44 years, I read with interest the report that parents in Bedford County are campaigning for the removal of several books from school libraries, including Jeannette Walls’s “The Glass Castle” and Khaled Hosseini’s “The Kite Runner.”

I taught those books for years, and they never failed to enlarge the worlds of the students who read them. Note that I required my students to read these texts and to discuss them in class.

In Bedford County the debate concerns whether these titles might merely remain as reading options on the library shelves. I can assure the concerned parents of a couple of results they can expect.

First, now that these books are under threat, they are going to circulate among the very demographic the parents want to “protect.”

Second, once you begin banning books on the basis of material taken out of context, then every work in print is potentially problematic. Consider the following examples:

1. “I can lick you with one hand tied behind my back.” Did that come from “Fifty Shades of Grey”? No, that’s from Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.”

2. “Happy is the one who seizes your infants and dashes them against the rocks.” That’s from Psalm 137 in the Bible.

3. In William Wordsworth’s "The Prelude," the young male narrator steals a boat and then, “lustily/ I dipped my oars…/ And… rose upon the stroke…when…a huge peak, black and huge/…Upreared its head. I struck and struck again….” Draw your own conclusions.

If the parents of Bedford County fret that their children might stumble upon a provocative story while browsing in the school library, the only solution is to remove all books and fill the shelves with knickknacks and family photographs. Otherwise, young readers might become aware of a world greater than the one they know in their own little cocoons, or, even worse, they might start to think.

W. Edward Blain, Roanoke