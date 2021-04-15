Letter: The party of Honest Abe

The word impeach comes from the French word "empeechier," meaning to impede, stop, entangle. The second impeachment of Trump has entangled the GOP. It has split the party into the radical right and the ethical conservatives. The House and Senate Republicans who voted to impeach Trump are part of the latter.

What baffles me is why the GOP wants a voter base that supports lies and worships a man who is a habitual liar. If this is the power base of the Grand Old Party then the GOP becomes the party of liars.

Yes, Democrats lie too, but they don't parade it proudly on Twitter and Facebook. And they don't have a power base of "Proud Boys," which Canada has classified as a terrorist organization.

This terrorist group was an integral part of the Jan. 6 riot. But state and national GOP divisions have censored Republicans who condemn Trump for inciting the riot. Total entanglement.

Why don't we just move on from this situation? It's done. Trump was not convicted.

Because I agree with Representative Ocasio-Cortez' statement that when people began saying the riot “wasn’t a big deal,” and “moving on” is necessary to unite our country, then those phrases signal the tactics of “an abuser.”