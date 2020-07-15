Letter: The Postal Service is important

This is in regard to Barbara Favola's good "Save the Postal Service" letter in the May 29 Roanoke Times. I'm 100% behind her.
I am almost 94 years old, and from the time I was young, one of the high points of the day was seeing the postman arrive. When I was very young, I would often watch through the window for hours, just waiting for the mailman to come. His name was Mr. White. And that eagerness still persists.
I have nothing high tech -- nothing. I write letters almost every day, and I love getting letters from my friends and relatives from all over the country. During the summer of 1945, when I was studying piano at Juilliard in New York City, I wrote five to 10 letters every few days, to my good friends who were overseas fighting in WWII -- and they faithfully wrote to me all the time, even from the trenches. The postman in New York was always amazed at the number of letters I got every day -- and at the number of letters I sent.
And the Post Office does so much more than just handle letters. I love the Post Office. It has always been my lifeline, in so many ways, and I'm not by myself.
Ms. Favola said it best. Here's hoping that we can keep the Postal Service alive. It is so important, and it means so much to so many.
KITTY KOOMEN
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!