 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The power of the pen

This is a response to the Corner Shot "Here's to the 4-color" by Randy Walker (April 28).

I too have enjoyed the Bic 4-color pen, and I have a former co-worker who has kept me supplied with these pens over the years.

I did want to point out that they have removed the green and added a purple color which I enjoy using during meetings.

Thanks for the memories of the pen over the years and for reminding me of my generous friend, who appreciates the diversity of the 4-color as much as I. 

Pam Woody, Rocky Mount

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Removing guns is a pipe dream

Regarding Mark Schleupner’s letter “Gun violence in U.S. is crazy,” April 25: This letter mentions how there are 400 million guns. The author …

Letter: Headline was a grabber

Although I cannot say I am fond of Christine Flowers' columns, I always get a chuckle out of her headlines. The latest is a gem: "Fantasy take…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert