Letter: The power of the pen

This is a response to the Corner Shot "Here's to the 4-color" by Randy Walker (April 28).

I too have enjoyed the Bic 4-color pen, and I have a former co-worker who has kept me supplied with these pens over the years.

I did want to point out that they have removed the green and added a purple color which I enjoy using during meetings.

Thanks for the memories of the pen over the years and for reminding me of my generous friend, who appreciates the diversity of the 4-color as much as I.

Pam Woody, Rocky Mount