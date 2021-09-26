 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The prima donna attitude of Europe

Letter: The prima donna attitude of Europe

{{featured_button_text}}

The Sept. 17 article, “President angers allies” depicts the prima donna attitude of Europe, especially that of France upon losing a lucrative submarine contract with Australia. China had come down hard on Australia, which refused to let China’s international misdeeds go unchallenged: China stopped all Australian imports that they could obtain elsewhere, harming Australia palpably. The U.S. will supply advanced sub technology that will not only help Australia defend itself but signify that red lines toward Chinese aggression exist. China had a pity party while France canceled an event celebrating Franco-American friendship and recalled its ambassador to Australia.

The Europeans think that they can “offshore” most of their defense needs onto the U.S., while some of their larger countries contribute a reasonable amount to help defray the cost of NATO but the smaller countries do not reimburse the desired 2% of GDP. While the U.S. expends over 4%, Slovakia, for example, reimburses about 0.8%. Meanwhile, Germany sends foreign aid to undeveloped countries and accepts (economic?) “refugees” in their continued effort to show that they are not Nazis, but exporting armaments of war to third-world countries, which the media ignores. Europeans love offshoring their defense to NATO, but when we commence the AUKUS (Australia, United Kingdom, U.S.) alliance, suddenly they are jealous. Europe needs to recognize that the focus is now on standing up to Chinese fascism.

Robert A. Young, Roanoke

 

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Student chants

When I read reports of crowds at football games chanting mean-spirited and vulgar things about our nation’s president, I wasn’t surprised that…

Letters

Letter: Don't vote for Democrats

When Donald Trump was president his policies gave America energy independence for the first time in 70 years. He negotiated new pro-American t…

Letters

Letter: No racial slurs at event

I am writing in response to the letter published Sept. 21 ["Vote for diverse group of public servants"] written by Michael Barry-Rec. He accus…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert