Letter: The prima donna attitude of Europe

The Sept. 17 article, “President angers allies” depicts the prima donna attitude of Europe, especially that of France upon losing a lucrative submarine contract with Australia. China had come down hard on Australia, which refused to let China’s international misdeeds go unchallenged: China stopped all Australian imports that they could obtain elsewhere, harming Australia palpably. The U.S. will supply advanced sub technology that will not only help Australia defend itself but signify that red lines toward Chinese aggression exist. China had a pity party while France canceled an event celebrating Franco-American friendship and recalled its ambassador to Australia.

The Europeans think that they can “offshore” most of their defense needs onto the U.S., while some of their larger countries contribute a reasonable amount to help defray the cost of NATO but the smaller countries do not reimburse the desired 2% of GDP. While the U.S. expends over 4%, Slovakia, for example, reimburses about 0.8%. Meanwhile, Germany sends foreign aid to undeveloped countries and accepts (economic?) “refugees” in their continued effort to show that they are not Nazis, but exporting armaments of war to third-world countries, which the media ignores. Europeans love offshoring their defense to NATO, but when we commence the AUKUS (Australia, United Kingdom, U.S.) alliance, suddenly they are jealous. Europe needs to recognize that the focus is now on standing up to Chinese fascism.