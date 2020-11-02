Letter: The problem is Trump's performance

I can understand people agreeing with some of Trump’s promises: dealing with China, getting tough with countries like Iran and North Korea, and stopping excessive illegal immigration. I have degrees of sympathy with those issues, and I approve of his Supreme Court appointments. The problem comes with performance. In too many cases, Trump claims success when either the opposite is true or he grossly exaggerates. Still, every president has wins and losses.

I can understand, even if I do not always agree with, support based on specific issues. I would wish Trump supporters make clear-eyed judgments about his performance and realize that a presidency is about more than a single issue. A case in point is the current situation with the Supreme Court. By any measure, Trump has fulfilled the wishes of voters who voted for him on that single issue. That objective is obtained, but now what? Supporters can’t use the Supreme Court as the only reason to vote for him this time.