Letter: The problem with VT's student government

I served as Clerk of Court of the SGA at Virginia Tech during the 2019-20 academic year. Due to the nature of my position, my experiences were different than those of my peers. While it is true that I witnessed abhorrent patterns of misogyny, I was also uniquely positioned to see SGA’s other failings.
One of my duties was to oversee the hearing process for misconduct claims of SGA members. However, all claims filed last year were never heard due to a lack of care on the part of advising staff. There was no outline for holding hearings, so the judicial branch spent weeks creating one. However, we would be stonewalled by our advisor in the name of “fairness”; however, there were times in which our advisor outright ignored us. We received a claim in December, but the process for hearing this claim would not be discussed until March, and by then, due to COVID, it was too late.
During the 2020 SGA election, we received claims regarding one ticket’s tactics. This ticket ultimately won, yet as stated by the bylaws, we had over two months to investigate all claims and ensure that, if found guilty, they would be held accountable.
The night before the deadline to submit, we were flooded with claims against the other tickets. Due to a lack of initial information, we asked the complainant, the president-elect, to give us more information. He refused to do so. Due to this lack of information, we were unable to examine the evidence sufficiently and the election results stood without any claims being heard.
While I agree that much blame for the current status of SGA lies with the student leadership, I believe that the advisors are just as at fault. We were told that SGA is an organization for the students and the advisors were there only to ensure we remained in check. However, through my year in SGA, I discovered that rather than having our advisors advise us, they instead aimed to maintain the status quo and ensure that fairness would only be given to those deemed worthy.
LINSI GOODIN
BLACKSBURG
