Letter: The reality of the virus

I don't go out in public without a mask. The reality of the situation is that too many people have died and I don't want to be one of them. I can't bring myself to go into a restaurant. I don't want schools to open too soon and expose my neighbor's children to the virus. My three sons live in areas that have a high rate of infected people. I worry about them and their families.
Why is this country in the fix it is in? Why doesn't the President realize that opening up for business is too dangerous? I have read that his advisors have tried to tell him that he has to do more to alleviate the health crisis before children go back to school or we open up businesses. Perhaps his ego won't let him face the reality of the situation. He said a number of things in the past and he was so wrong. It is no hoax. How can he have so little compassion that he is demanding schools reopen soon.? How can he have so little compassion for young people and old people like me? Surely there are people around him that can persuade him of the reality of the situation.
FRANCIS MATHEWS
RADFORD
