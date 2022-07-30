Letter: The right to do something still has consequences

There is a lot of controversy about abortion today.

I believe abortion is wrong; just as is adultery, stealing, lying, murder (that is what abortion is), or the breaking of any of the other of the Ten Commandments given to Moses by God as recorded in the Holy Bible.

I do believe that women have the right to have an abortion, just as we have the right to break any of the other 10 commandments. But it comes with consequences just as breaking any law. But the consequence of breaking God's laws is eternity in the lake of fire, unless there is repentance.

God is a just and loving God and He doesn't send anyone to hell. We send ourselves because He has provided a way for us to avoid going to hell. That is by accepting Jesus Christ as our Saviour.

I also believe it is wrong to use taxpayer money to pay for abortions.

Galen H. Saunders, Roanoke