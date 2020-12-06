Letter: The Roanoke Times should take a position

In recent years we've all grown accustomed to the fact that the Times' editorials are usually the equivalent of the proverbial one-trick pony, generally dealing with the topic of economic revitalization in Southwest Virginia. Fair enough. There are plenty of papers covering national politics, and I appreciate that the Times carries some fine syndicated columnists like Leonard Pitts and George Will. What does distress me, though, is that on those occasions when an editorial does venture into a topic that's national in scope, it seems that there's a strong reluctance to truly state a point of view, as if siding with one party or politician over another might be going too far left or right and alienate a large portion of your readership. The editorial of Saturday, Nov. 21, "Jefferson's social media advice," is a perfect example. After stating that socialism and white supremacy are both part of the American experience, you suggest that neither is necessarily right or wrong, that neither viewpoint is anti-American, but rather "a part of the nation's history we may not care for." Is this paper really afraid to express an opinion regarding which of these aspects of the American experience has been more harmful to the ideals our country was founded on? Are these truly equivalent in your eyes? Further, do you truly believe socialism, as a political philosophy, has had the same impact upon our history as white supremacy?
More disturbing, though, is your refusal to call out Trump and his Republican followers that refuse to concede this election, even though literally all legitimate media sources, including the Associated Press to which you subscribe, has declared Biden the winner beyond question. You bemoan the treacherous division that now threatens our society but refuse to call out the one person who is daily making it worse, and those in his party who don't have the spine to stand up to him. And you, The Roanoke Times, want us all to just please get along. It's long past time for this newspaper to grow a spine and take a position, not just try to appease all your readers.
Bill Mosley, Bedford
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!