Letter: The Roanoke Times should take a position

In recent years we've all grown accustomed to the fact that the Times' editorials are usually the equivalent of the proverbial one-trick pony, generally dealing with the topic of economic revitalization in Southwest Virginia. Fair enough. There are plenty of papers covering national politics, and I appreciate that the Times carries some fine syndicated columnists like Leonard Pitts and George Will. What does distress me, though, is that on those occasions when an editorial does venture into a topic that's national in scope, it seems that there's a strong reluctance to truly state a point of view, as if siding with one party or politician over another might be going too far left or right and alienate a large portion of your readership. The editorial of Saturday, Nov. 21, "Jefferson's social media advice," is a perfect example. After stating that socialism and white supremacy are both part of the American experience, you suggest that neither is necessarily right or wrong, that neither viewpoint is anti-American, but rather "a part of the nation's history we may not care for." Is this paper really afraid to express an opinion regarding which of these aspects of the American experience has been more harmful to the ideals our country was founded on? Are these truly equivalent in your eyes? Further, do you truly believe socialism, as a political philosophy, has had the same impact upon our history as white supremacy?