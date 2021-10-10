 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The sad story of a controversial pipeline project

Letter: The sad story of a controversial pipeline project

{{featured_button_text}}

At its inception, the Mountain Valley Pipeline was dubbed a "super-energy highway" by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce and would transition our region into "winner" in the job, jobs and jobs category.

Much has changed in Our "energy world" and region since then.

It is my opinion that the Mountain Valley Pipeline issue has sadly relegated our region to a "losers" position.

Here's why: As they say, "It's hard to serve two masters," and as long as the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, Roanoke Gas Co. and several regional power-brokers remain fixated on the "climate exacerbating" and dirty fracked gas Mountain Valley Pipeline, our region will be the "losers" in the battle to attract clean, green and economically superior renewable energy projects, which are the huge "economic drivers of our time."

Thus, we will lose our influence and marketability/focus to attract smart, young, educated talent to our region, and consequently put our region in a subordinate position to attract the valued industry expansions and relocations that likely follow this game changing "talent stream."

It does not have to be this way. Why should Virginians gamble away our precious water and air quality on this unnecessary fossil-fuel infrastructure?

The Northam administration and its DEQ/agencies should suspend permitting of this environmentally dangerous and job "limiting" pipeline … now.

There is no other logical, reasonable and safe choice.

Ed Reynolds, Roanoke

 

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Osama's dream come true

As we remember the horror of 9/11, Osama Bin Laden must be celebrating the fractured state of our nation. He could not have conceived a better…

Letters

Letter: Disappointing turnout

The Salute to Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, who is the recipient of the only Medal of Honor for gallantry and intrepidity during the war in …

Letters

Letter: Mind your own business

In response to the Sept. 25 letter: "Governor of Texas gives pro-lifers hope." What these people fail to understand is that ... It is none of …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert