Letter: The sad story of a controversial pipeline project

At its inception, the Mountain Valley Pipeline was dubbed a "super-energy highway" by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce and would transition our region into "winner" in the job, jobs and jobs category.

Much has changed in Our "energy world" and region since then.

It is my opinion that the Mountain Valley Pipeline issue has sadly relegated our region to a "losers" position.

Here's why: As they say, "It's hard to serve two masters," and as long as the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, Roanoke Gas Co. and several regional power-brokers remain fixated on the "climate exacerbating" and dirty fracked gas Mountain Valley Pipeline, our region will be the "losers" in the battle to attract clean, green and economically superior renewable energy projects, which are the huge "economic drivers of our time."

Thus, we will lose our influence and marketability/focus to attract smart, young, educated talent to our region, and consequently put our region in a subordinate position to attract the valued industry expansions and relocations that likely follow this game changing "talent stream."

It does not have to be this way. Why should Virginians gamble away our precious water and air quality on this unnecessary fossil-fuel infrastructure?