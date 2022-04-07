Letter: 'The slap' smacks of bullying

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock!

Will slapped Chris because Chris wasn't Mike Tyson, or Shaquille O'Neal, or Rock Johnson, or any number of able-bodied and vicious "cage fighters."

Where I come from, this is what we call "selective gallantry." "So long as I can thump a little fella, I am one tough dude!"

Can you imagine anyone slapping Mike Tyson in front of millions of people? Instead of teary-eyed words about love making one do strange things, we would be making funeral arrangements. The old-fashioned descriptor "bully" seems to fit well.

This is the kind of thing that can happen when one is paid obscene sums of money to pretend he is someone he is not, e.g. Muhammad Ali in the movie "Ali."

Celebrities have a great responsibility in the example they are expected to set, especially for the youngsters.

In a couple of minutes, all of the investment of time, energy and money in anti-bullying work by thousands of teachers and others, was set back substantially. That is a tremendous burden to bear.

Jim Secrist, Blacksburg