Letter: The soft bigotry of low expectations

Christine Flowers ("A different perspective for America's critics," July 16) reminds us that women still enjoy the right to go to school and leave the home without covering their faces, that even if we do not feel safe in Philadelphia we can bring a gun to shoot back, and that whatever pressures we may face to steer us toward religion are minor compared to those applied to the Chinese to steer them away from it. I fully agree.
We must be grateful to have columnists who have adopted such high expectations.
Michael Renardy, Blacksburg