Letter: The tough questions

If you are over 21 years old and live alone, these questions are for you.

I know of four people who have passed away since January. All four lived alone.

Do you have a will, medical directive and Power of Attorney? Is someone checking on you daily? Do you have pets? Do your family members know where your will is? Have you made arrangements for your pets if you die? Do you have a safe deposit box? Where are the keys to that box? Does someone else know where the keys are and can he/she access the box?

The first man passed out in his apartment. His neighbors didn’t see him for several days and when he was found, he was unconscious. His daughter had him transported to the hospital where he died with COVID. He had a will, but his daughter cannot find it.

The second person passed away in his garage on a Saturday morning. He was found on Monday evening sitting in a chair with the radio still playing. No will… no beneficiary…

The third lady that passed was very prepared. She was on hospice, had her accounts in order and had appointed an executor. She also had two cats. The cats have nowhere to go and she wanted them to stay together.