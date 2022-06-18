Letter: The tragedy remains unchanged

While cleaning out some files, I found a copy of a commentary I wrote which was published in The Roanoke Times on Jan. 6, 2013, shortly after the Sandy Hook shooting.

Sadly, the title “Guns don’t belong in our schools” and the content remains just as timely today as it did almost 10 years ago. With the exception of the governor’s name in the first sentence, all else remains tragically unchanged.

What a powerful statement in and of itself that the paper could re-run my commentary from 10 years ago, as it shines a light on how little our country has moved on the issues of school shootings or sensible gun regulations.

The conversations remain frustratingly, devastatingly the same.

Katie Elmore, Salem