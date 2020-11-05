 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The unbelievable really happened
0 comments

Letter: The unbelievable really happened

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Response to “In dream, Falwell shares cell with Trump" (Sept. 15 column).

Dan Casey, your dream was, as you explained, a “humdinger.” MY dreams don’t make a bit if sense. Sometimes I try to go back to sleep to finish them in a feeble attempt to make them more logical.

Your dream, on the other hand, (unfortunately) made PERFECT sense. Every vision you had of both Trump and Falwell reflected things that have actually happened!

Yes, as unbelievable as they seemed, they REALLY happened.

For example,

“Two Corinthians” (Trump)

“Mexicans are drug dealers, criminals, and rapists.” (Trump)

“And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything, grab them by the ***** (Trump)

The pool boy and the Swiss maid’s outfit (Falwell), also FACTUAL.

I wanted to laugh as I drank my coffee and ate my cereal. I WANTED to laugh. What an insane and crazy dream. Only it wasn’t an insane OR crazy dream and I grieve.

Or should I be hopeful that perhaps Trump and Falwell really WILL share the same prison cell?

Nancy Trussell, Roanoke

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Cartoon was disgusting

I am shocked and disgusted by the cartoon on your editorial page on Oct. 14. Is it supposed to be funny? Ever since Lee Enterprises took over …

Letters

Letter: A missed opportunity

The Trump campaign missed a golden opportunity eight months ago. If they had listened to the government’s public health experts and the candid…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert