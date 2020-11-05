Letter: The unbelievable really happened

Response to “In dream, Falwell shares cell with Trump" (Sept. 15 column).

Dan Casey, your dream was, as you explained, a “humdinger.” MY dreams don’t make a bit if sense. Sometimes I try to go back to sleep to finish them in a feeble attempt to make them more logical.

Your dream, on the other hand, (unfortunately) made PERFECT sense. Every vision you had of both Trump and Falwell reflected things that have actually happened!

Yes, as unbelievable as they seemed, they REALLY happened.

For example,

“Two Corinthians” (Trump)

“Mexicans are drug dealers, criminals, and rapists.” (Trump)

“And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything, grab them by the ***** (Trump)

The pool boy and the Swiss maid’s outfit (Falwell), also FACTUAL.

I wanted to laugh as I drank my coffee and ate my cereal. I WANTED to laugh. What an insane and crazy dream. Only it wasn’t an insane OR crazy dream and I grieve.

Or should I be hopeful that perhaps Trump and Falwell really WILL share the same prison cell?

Nancy Trussell, Roanoke