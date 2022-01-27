Letter: The unvaccinated should pay for their treatment

Since the current surge in COVID cases are among the unvaccinated it is time that the anti-vaxxers bear the true cost of their decision to remain unvaccinated. Data shows that vaccinated individuals are more likely to have milder symptoms and are less likely to require hospital care if they are infected than unvaccinated individuals.

Individuals that have chosen not to be vaccinated for reasons unrelated to health or religious beliefs should pay for all costs related to their treatment.

Monoclonal antibody treatment costs are around $1,000 and the average hospital costs to treat COVID patients are around $50,000. These costs are an unnecessary burden on us all.

The COVID vaccine has been offered free of charge to anybody that wants it. Those that decline it should pay for their own treatment if they are infected.

Richard Fowler, Troutville