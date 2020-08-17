Letter: The USPS and the vote

The November election is less than three months away and our ability to vote is in jeopardy. Trump chose Republican fundraiser and major Trump donor Louis DeJoy for Postmaster General. DeJoy lacks Post Office experience and has apparent conflicts of interest. Since taking office in June he’s set in motion changes that could slow mail delivery.
COVID-19 has many Americans seriously considering absentee voting — voting by mail. Having seen the crowds at many polling places during the primaries, voters want a process free from potential virus exposure. But DeJoy and Trump are acting to weaken the Post Office’s financial stability and capability to process a high volume of mail-in votes. Trump has said he will block billions in USPS funding if the agency does not quadruple its charges to Amazon and others. Such a move could drive away commercial customers and lead to bankruptcy for the USPS.
All this, when we need the USPS fully capable to deliver the mail-in votes on time. It doesn’t take a genius to grasp why this is happening now and where this is leading.
It’s time that we take a stand against voter suppression. Here are some steps to take:
• Satisfy yourself that this threat to our Democracy is real. Google “Post Office and vote by mail” or “Postmaster Louis DeJoy,” for example. Or watch the PBS Newshour segment, “Mailing It In,” at https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/the-vital-role-of-the-u-s-postal-service-in-american-elections.
• Call our Representatives and Senators. Demand that they stand up against this threat and press for USPS funding to handle the mail-in vote. Their Washington phone numbers: Ben Cline, 202-225-5431; Morgan Griffith, 202-225-3861; Denver Riggleman, 202-225-4711; Mark Warner, 202-224-2023; and Tim Kaine, 202-224-4024.
• Talk about this with family, friends and neighbors. Ask them to call our Representatives and Senators. And tell the teenagers and young adults in your family to help get the word out through social media that this is happening.
The clock is ticking. It is our own responsibility to stand up for our right to vote, safely and effectively.
FRANK BARATTA
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!