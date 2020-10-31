Letter: The vaccine for racism

This week Kamala Harris made a statement that she didn't know of any vaccine for racism, but she was looking in the wrong place. There has been one for more than 1,000 years. It is in the New Testament and it is about receiving Christ into your heart as Lord and Savior.

Many don't want this vaccine because it has to be injected into the heart and that scares a lot of people into thinking that they will have a life full of do's and don'ts, but in fact they will live a life of new beginnings each and every day. The shot is free and lasts a lifetime. Read the book of John carefully and you will be amazed how much God loves you and wants you to love Him in return. Would you consider doing that? I pray that you will.