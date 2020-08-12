You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The YMCA responds to the coronavirus crisis - almost
0 comments

Letter: The YMCA responds to the coronavirus crisis - almost

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

I love the YMCA. As a young boy in Quincy, Illinois, I frequently played basketball at the local 'Y.' As a seventh-grader, I (reluctantly) attended the boy-girl dances at the 'Y.' Fast forward many years: I was an active 'Y' member while living in Orlando. Now living in Lexington, I have enjoyed being a participating 'Y' member. Wherever I lived and traveled, I encountered the commitment and devotion of the 'Y' staff and employees. I love the YMCA.

Sadly, I recently hit a speed bump in my 'Y' experience. What occurred? I'm glad you asked. When the coronavirus bulldozed its way through Virginia, the 'Y' management took the appropriate action - well, almost. Throughout Virginia, prudent health protocol was established. Guidelines for entering 'Y' members were posted. At all 'Ys' members are required to wear masks as they enter.

Just as doctors' offices have required, most YMCAs throughout Virginia now require temperatures to be taken of entering 'Y' members. My recent telephone calls happily disclosed that the 'Ys' in these cities are taking temperatures: Staunton, Norfolk, Lynchburg, Covington, Farmville, Rocky Mountain, Danville, Reston. And many others. Unquestionably, it is the RIGHT thing to do, to help prevent the further spread of the dreaded coronavirus. End of story? I'm afraid not. 

In my telephone survey, I learned that the 'Ys' in Roanoke, Salem and Lexington are NOT following this prudent health protocol. Temperatures of their employees ARE taken. But, inexplicably, not of entering members. We must all ask why these 'Ys' are not complying with the same standard of care that most other 'Ys' are following. I urge 'Y' members in Roanoke, Salem and Lexington to express their concern (outrage?) to the president of the YMCA Blue Ridge district, Mark Johnson.

Please email him at: mjohnson@ymcavbr.org. You and I can make certain that all YMCAs fully comply with their mission: "Build a healthy body." Won't you please help?

PHILIP BLACKBURG

LEXINGTON 

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: What happened to "duty"?

I continue to be disheartened that ALL Americans cannot come together regarding ways to combat COVID-19. I am now 73, and when I was 18 it was…

Letters

Letter: Slavery and respect

I would like to respond to two letters published on July 11. The first was written by Fran Delaney ("There is no debate"). Ms. Delaney states …

Letters

Letter: Democrats waste money

Democrats from Congress need to go home and stay. Why all they want to do is waste tax paying citizens dollars. Look at all that money they wa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert