Letter: The YMCA responds to the coronavirus crisis - almost

I love the YMCA. As a young boy in Quincy, Illinois, I frequently played basketball at the local 'Y.' As a seventh-grader, I (reluctantly) attended the boy-girl dances at the 'Y.' Fast forward many years: I was an active 'Y' member while living in Orlando. Now living in Lexington, I have enjoyed being a participating 'Y' member. Wherever I lived and traveled, I encountered the commitment and devotion of the 'Y' staff and employees. I love the YMCA.
Sadly, I recently hit a speed bump in my 'Y' experience. What occurred? I'm glad you asked. When the coronavirus bulldozed its way through Virginia, the 'Y' management took the appropriate action - well, almost. Throughout Virginia, prudent health protocol was established. Guidelines for entering 'Y' members were posted. At all 'Ys' members are required to wear masks as they enter.
Just as doctors' offices have required, most YMCAs throughout Virginia now require temperatures to be taken of entering 'Y' members. My recent telephone calls happily disclosed that the 'Ys' in these cities are taking temperatures: Staunton, Norfolk, Lynchburg, Covington, Farmville, Rocky Mountain, Danville, Reston. And many others. Unquestionably, it is the RIGHT thing to do, to help prevent the further spread of the dreaded coronavirus. End of story? I'm afraid not.
In my telephone survey, I learned that the 'Ys' in Roanoke, Salem and Lexington are NOT following this prudent health protocol. Temperatures of their employees ARE taken. But, inexplicably, not of entering members. We must all ask why these 'Ys' are not complying with the same standard of care that most other 'Ys' are following. I urge 'Y' members in Roanoke, Salem and Lexington to express their concern (outrage?) to the president of the YMCA Blue Ridge district, Mark Johnson.
Please email him at: mjohnson@ymcavbr.org. You and I can make certain that all YMCAs fully comply with their mission: "Build a healthy body." Won't you please help?
PHILIP BLACKBURG
LEXINGTON
