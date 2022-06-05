Letter: There are reasons for automatic weapons

Citizens should not be fooled into believing that anti-gun activists will be satisfied with seizing citizens’ AR-15s and AK-47s. They want to outlaw every magazine-fed weapon, including handguns.

Recent comments from President Biden indicate that he thinks 9mm is a large caliber bullet that should be banned. Biden says he was quoting a doctor who claimed that a 9mm bullet would blow a person’s lungs out of the body and was not survivable. A 9mm is a pistol ammunition that is basically the same as a .38-caliber bullet used in revolvers.

There are reasons why law enforcement agencies haven’t used revolvers since the early '90s. It takes too long, even with practice, to reload a revolver while you are in a gun battle. Law enforcement agencies learned on April 11, 1986 (see FBI Miami shootout) that they need magazine-fed weapons and larger caliber — more than 9mm — weapons.

Since the police nearly always arrive after a shooting, shouldn’t a citizen have a right to the weapons necessary to defend themselves? Yes, the founders of America wouldn’t have predicted semi-automatic weapons, but they wouldn’t have forced citizens to rely on muskets while our enemies had automatic weapons.

Wouldn’t we respect the opinions of the president more if he was knowledgeable about weapons and didn’t have armed body guards?

Roger Harris, Roanoke