 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: There are some answers we'll never have

There are doctors stating that the new life in a womb is a blob and that can be attributed to checkbook diagnosis.

The question that should be discussed is when does the essence of a person enter the new being in the womb? At conception? During its growth in the womb? As it's traveling down the birth canal? As it emerges from the vagina into the world?

What we do not know about life, the universe and everything could fill every book ever written, all the computer disk space in the world.

Basically the world is weird, life is unpredictable, and we’re just along for the ride. 

Albert Shumate, Dublin 

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert