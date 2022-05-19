Letter: There are some answers we'll never have

There are doctors stating that the new life in a womb is a blob and that can be attributed to checkbook diagnosis.

The question that should be discussed is when does the essence of a person enter the new being in the womb? At conception? During its growth in the womb? As it's traveling down the birth canal? As it emerges from the vagina into the world?

What we do not know about life, the universe and everything could fill every book ever written, all the computer disk space in the world.

Basically the world is weird, life is unpredictable, and we’re just along for the ride.

Albert Shumate, Dublin