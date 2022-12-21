Letter: There are workable solutions to methane emissions

I found Albert Shumate's letter on methane emissions interesting ("Methinks that methane comes from us, too," Dec. 17).

Shumate is correct that humans and livestock all generate small amounts of methane.

Almost all this methane release goes under the heading of "human activities" — because it would not be happening if we were not here.

Leaks from “natural gas” wells and pipes are a big source, too. Overall, 11% of greenhouse gases are methane. That is an enormous problem. Methane molecules only last in the atmosphere about12 years, but during that time methane is actually 25 times more powerful at raising atmospheric temperature than carbon dioxide.

The tone of Shumate's letter tended to minimize this as a problem because part of it is “natural” — and that is unfortunate. Methane emissions, if they continue, will threaten the quality of life of every one of our grandchildren. Enormous numbers of cattle trying to digest corn, not their normal food source, and belching methane, does produce methane. But the process is not actually “natural.”

One provision of the Inflation Reduction Act was to impose fees on natural gas drillers who allow their wells to leak methane into the sky.

This “market solution” was brilliant and will help convince sloppy drillers to clean up their own mess.

Livestock produce less methane when they are provided better diets.

If we view climate change as a complex problem with workable solutions where profits and markets play a vital role, we will have a future. We don’t have to freeze to death in the dark, or even give up our hamburgers. Real problems, like methane emissions, are amenable to real world solutions. Life is like that.

Chris Wiegard, Chester