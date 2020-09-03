Letter: There is a rogue in the White House

I cannot stay silent any longer. I am an 85-year-old woman of our United States and have not in all my years seen anything like what is going on in our nation’s Capital.
All who are supporting the Rogue in our White House, Donald Trump, will likely come to regret their support as he continues to destroy the governmental institutions we rely upon. His attack on the USPS is but the latest example. At risk is the reliable delivery system for mail and parcels that has evolved to be one of the best in the world. Yet, in a blatant and declared attempt to block legitimate votes from being delivered and counted Trump has installed a supporter and contributor, and an investor in a USPS competitor, as the head of USPS. His actions to date have been to systematically choke the capacity of the USPS so that mail backs up and is not delivered in a timely fashion. This impacts not only mail-in balloting, but also delivery of bills, payments, medicines, letters to and from loved ones, official communication from the IRS and other governmental agencies, online orders, etc. All to give himself a small chance of holding onto power.
This scalawag, Donald Trump, has been chipping away at our rights and freedoms and abusing his powers since the day he entered office, and the Republicans in the Senate have failed to do their job to exercise adequate oversight in their obligation to provide checks and balances to the Presidency. Together they have conspired to violate their pledge to defend and uphold the Constitution.
When you vote, please vote for the return of a leader committed to the Constitution and the U.S. citizenry over his own personal and business interests. Vote him out and vote out those who have allowed him to trample on our rights and freedoms. I am convinced we cannot survive another four years of President Trump and his continuing efforts to destroy decades of progress. Vote ‘em out.
BARBARA PLUNKETT
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!