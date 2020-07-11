Letter: There is no debate

Thank you for your coverage of the recent Montgomery County School Board meeting. I want to explain something to Jamie Bond and all the other entitled and privileged white people why this resolution should not say, to people of color, but to Black people. America, the United States of America, "Our County Tis of Thee", created the worst sin this country has ever done. It was called Slavery! America and it's white folks decided that you can take a whole race of Black people and treat them as animals to be used for your gain. You decided that we were not human, only worthy to be used to farm your land, plow and pick your fields of cotton and all your crops. America decided that Black people were nothing more than property to be bought sold, abused and treated like dirt. We had value to clean your houses, breed more "product," meet your sexual appetites.
America decided that we didn't get that prestigious ride here on the Mayflower, no luxury cabins with views, only the bowels of ships, matching chain, and no chamber pots. Then there were those slave auctions, they were not exactly, "America's Got Talent," more like who has good teeth, who's going to be a good breeder, how strong those backs were to pick cotton and plow the fields.
Other people of color in this country from Mexico, India, Somalia, Syria and other nations did not suffer the abuse and dehumanization of Black people in America. They didn't wear a "Tree" of scars from being whipped for trying to run away from a life of brutality and hate to be endured from cradle to grave. Do you understand the difference now? Why not get a book on how America was built on the backs and lives of Black people from Africa. Ms. Bond would do well to read one and educate herself so she can better serve as a woke member of the School Board.
FRAN DELANEY
CHRISTIANSBURG