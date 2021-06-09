Letter: There must be consequences

Q. How many investigations and hearings had republiQans supported, before voting in favor of a commission looking into the violent breaching by extremists of the American Consulate in Benghazi, Libya where four died?

A. RepubliQans beat that dead horse in TEN continuing hearings over months until everyone knew the name, "Benghazi" Commission. RepubliQans spent more time investigating the Benghazi event than time spent investigating in public hearings, the Pearl Harbor attack, the JFK assassination, Watergate and the 9/11 terrorist attack.

The Benghazi hearings cost more than $7.8 million over two and a half years. Why? Because it was expedient to try and discredit Hillary Clinton, through these hearings, before her presidential bid.

Q. Fast forward to 2021. How many of the 214 republiQans in the House of Representatives on May 19, opposed an investigation, and voted against a Commission to understand how and why the events of Jan. 6th happened where five Americans died?