Letter: There's a rocky road ahead

The hypocritical, far-right minority Christian conservative movement has won.

The U.S. Supreme Court is going to let individual states usurp a woman's basic human right to autonomy of their own bodies. Now that's some Big Brother garbage there.

This is the culmination of a 50-year-old fight to reverse Roe v. Wade. The minority is now dominating the majority. When they claim they are making America great again, the conservative movement means great for them.

The Republican way is to cut taxes, then save money by cutting social programs that help the most vulnerable among us. Those who live in poverty yet support Trump don't realize that they are the ones who need the safety net.

There's something deeply wrong with this country when the poorest can't be treated decently, but Elon Musk has billions to play with.

Between the erosion of our rights, the great divide between the richest and the rest of us, the worldwide increase in autocratic governments, and not to mention a possible world war amid impending recession, we are in for a rocky road.

Henry Bean, Salem