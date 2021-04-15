Letter: These two energy bills are needed

The state legislature has completed the bulk of its policy-making for the year, but there are two bills being considered at the federal level that Southwest Virginians should be paying attention to.

These bills are the RECLAIM Act (HR 1733) and the Abandoned Mine Lands Reauthorization Act (HR 1734 ), and we need each for robust, sustained economic opportunity in Appalachia.

I work in the energy sector, and spend a lot of my time thinking about how we can incentivize utilities to adopt cheaper and cleaner solar energy and wind power.

That’s a discussion that dominates a lot of clean energy conversations. But what’s no less important is consideration for communities that are witnesses to our modern transition away from fossil fuels like coal, and face firsthand the economic impacts of closing coal mines.

In addition, these communities bear the burden of significant environmental impacts left as a “legacy” from the coal industry.

The RECLAIM Act and the Abandoned Mine Lands Reauthorization Act address both concerns, and leverage profits from the coal industry to reinvest in the reclamation and cleanup of formerly mined lands.