Letter: Things could have been worse

Here is a possible choice: NBC or Fox News. If one of these didn't exist, which one would you choose? I am sure it would be an easy choice for some people. We all have our opinions.

NBC and Fox News have very different perspectives. Is Fox News a threat to our democracy? Does NBC slant the news? Is it too far to the left? Is Fox News too far to the right?

We are a divided nation coming out of a serious pandemic. So many of us have a COVID horror story. One of my sons had serious chest pains that he thought were related to COVID-19. Tests didn't explain his symptoms. So many of us can relate to stories of loved ones who suffered from the effects of COVID-19.

COVID-19 did more than affect a lot of people's lives. The economic impact affected a lot of people. This was especially true concerning working women, with children to take care of. Without a government stimulus check things could have been a lot worse for a lot of people. We can give thanks to the men and women in Congress and President Biden. Things could have been worse.

Frank Mathews, Radford