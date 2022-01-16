 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Things could have been worse

Here is a possible choice: NBC or Fox News. If one of these didn't exist, which one would you choose? I am sure it would be an easy choice for some people. We all have our opinions.

NBC and Fox News have very different perspectives. Is Fox News a threat to our democracy? Does NBC slant the news? Is it too far to the left? Is Fox News too far to the right?

We are a divided nation coming out of a serious pandemic. So many of us have a COVID horror story. One of my sons had serious chest pains that he thought were related to COVID-19. Tests didn't explain his symptoms. So many of us can relate to stories of loved ones who suffered from the effects of COVID-19.

COVID-19 did more than affect a lot of people's lives. The economic impact affected a lot of people. This was especially true concerning working women, with children to take care of. Without a government stimulus check things could have been a lot worse for a lot of people. We can give thanks to the men and women in Congress and President Biden. Things could have been worse.

People are also reading…

Frank Mathews, Radford

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Kudos to QB

After reading Mike Niziolek's exceptional article about the Hokies quarterback, Conner Blumrick, I have to say "well done!"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert